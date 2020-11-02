US Election 2020: All You Need To Know About Donald Trump-Joe Biden's White House Race

US Elections: President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have gone on full-scale attack on each other

Election day is on November 3 in the United States of America and millions have already cast their votes to either choose a new President in Joe Biden or stick with Donald Trump for his second term.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have gone on full-scale attack on each other as the D-Day nears.

Voting will also be different this time as the coronavirus pandemic grapples with the whole world - the most affected country being US with over 9 million infections.

Here is all you need to know about the US elections:

Most states will begin polling at 6 am EST (4:30 pm IST November 3). But, the first state to open voting is Vermont at 5 am EST (3:30 pm IST November 3). Voting closes latest by 9 pm EST (7:30 am IST November 4) in New York and North Dakota. The first polls to close will do so at 7 pm EST (5:30 am IST on Tuesday). The last polls will close at 1 am ET (11:30 am IST) in Alaska.

Americans have voted in large numbers, already casting a record 93 million ballots, about two-thirds of the overall 2016 vote count of 138.8 million. Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year.

The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. The figure of 93 million includes 33 million in-person votes and 58 million mail-in ballots.

Donald Trump, 74, toured five battleground states of Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while his 77-year-old rival Joe Biden spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where the race also looks tight.

Donald Trump, a Republican, plans a hectic campaign trip through Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Monday, aimed at saving the key states he won four years ago. He spent his entire Saturday in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, addressing as many as four rallies.

Joe Biden heads into the final day of campaigning with a big lead in national polls and ahead in enough swing states to allow multiple routes to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

US elections are not determined by the national popular vote, but rather in the 538-member Electoral College, with each candidate needing a majority of 270 to win the presidency.

In all but two of the country's 50 states, either President Trump or Mr Biden will win all the electors from each state by winning the popular vote there, with the most populous states holding the most electors.

(With inputs from agencies)