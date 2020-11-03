US Presidential Election LIVE Updates: Voting Begins In US As Joe Biden Seeks To Unseat Donald Trump

US Elections 2020: President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have gone on full-scale attack on each other.

Today is formally the Election day in the United States of America and millions have already cast their votes to either choose a new President in Joe Biden or stick with Donald Trump for his second term.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have gone on full-scale attack on each other as the D-Day nears.

With a huge expansion in mail-in voting to safeguard against the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 100 million people have already cast ballots, highlighting the passion in what is turning into a referendum on the norm-shattering Republican's first term.

Voting will also be different this time as the coronavirus pandemic grapples with the whole world - the most affected country being US with over 9 million infections.

Trump himself is planning to visit his campaign headquarters in Virginia, while Biden will travel to his birthplace of Scranton, the scrappy Pennsylvania town where Trump also visited on Monday.

Here are the Live Updates on US Presidential Election 2020:

Nov 03, 2020 13:39 (IST) Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots



A federal judge in Texas on Monday denied a bid by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the US presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.

The complainants had accused Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of acting illegally when he allowed drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.