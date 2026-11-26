The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday authorised SpaceX to launch up to one million satellites as part of its plan to build data centers in space.

Projects for orbiting data centers have multiplied since last year.

Alongside SpaceX and its Starmind constellation, Google is pursuing its own work under the codename Suncatcher, while Blue Origin has submitted an application to the FCC for its "Project Sunrise."

Several startups are also in the race, including Starcloud, which successfully operated an advanced processor known as a GPU aboard a satellite in late 2025. Google also achieved this in October.

SpaceX's authorisation runs until 2040, according to a document published Wednesday on the FCC's website.

SpaceX has the advantage of having its own rockets, which have already completed hundreds of missions.

In August, SpaceX boss Elon Musk promised a first launch into orbit in the fourth quarter of 2027 and a ramp-up in 2028.

The company has struck a deal with Nvidia, which will supply its latest-generation Vera Rubin processors, specially designed to operate in space.

Most space-based data center projects have a similar architecture: a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), positioned close together to ensure reliable connections between them.

Starmind's satellites will communicate with those already in orbit as part of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet network, which will then relay the data to Earth.

Other competing networks plan to receive data directly from Earth and send it back using lasers.

Not all the technical challenges have been resolved, including processors' ability to withstand the high levels of radiation in space.

Observers also point to the difficulty of withstanding extreme temperatures or avoiding damage from space debris and micrometeorites.

Locating a data center in space offers numerous advantages over building one on Earth.

Among those, a satellite in what is known as a sun-synchronous orbit can capture solar energy continuously and with eight times the efficiency of its ground-based equivalent.

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