UN Says Its 3rd Evacuation Operation Underway In Ukraine's Mariupol

Ukraine War: UN-Red Cross operation underway to evacuate civilians from stricken Mariupol plant.

A third operation is under way to evacuate civilians from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday.

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have so far helped nearly 500 civilians flee the area during two operations in the past week. Guterres declined to give details on the new operation "to avoid undermining possible success."

"I hope that the continued coordination with Moscow and Kyiv will lead to more humanitarian pauses to allow civilians safe passage from the fighting and aid to reach those in critical need," he told the 15-member Security Council. "We must continue to do all we can to get people out of these hellscapes."

