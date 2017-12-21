UK's Prince Harry And Fiancee Meghan Markle Release Engagement Pictures

Fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, famed for his photos of Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana, took the pictures this week at the royal retreat of Frogmore House, near Windsor Castle.

One of the two photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Reuters)

London:  Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle have released a series of portraits by New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski to mark their engagement.

Lubomirski, a former assistant to Mario Testino, famed for his photos of Harry's mother Princess Diana, took the pictures this week at the royal retreat of Frogmore House, near Windsor Castle, west of London, where the couple are due to marry on May 19.
 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in May 2018. (Reuters)

"I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together," Lubomirski said.

Queen Elizabeth's 33-year-old grandson, Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, 36, who stars in the U.S. TV legal drama "Suits", announced their engagement last month.
