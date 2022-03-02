Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Indian Embassy In Ukraine Capital Kyiv Shuts

Russia-Ukraine War: More than 677,000 people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Russian forces launch a massive strike on local government headquarters in the centre of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, killing at least 10 people.

Another apparent Russian airstrike on Kyiv's main television tower in the capital city's centre killed five, knocking down state broadcasting.

Residents in Kyiv dig in as satellite images show a Russian military column dozens of miles long bearing down on the city.

In a phone call to US President Joe Biden Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is important to stop "aggressor" Russia "as soon as possible'.

Zelensky also asked the EU to "prove" it is with Ukraine by accepting it as a member, in a video address to the European Parliament.

"Without you, Ukraine is going to be alone," he says.

Mar 02, 2022 07:36 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: World Bank Aid For Ukraine As Russia Steps Up Bombing On Cities: 10 Facts

Facing stiff resistance from Ukraine, Russia has stepped up its attack on its cities. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has sought help from the US, saying it is important to stop the "aggressor" at the earliest. Read ten latest developments here.



Mar 02, 2022 07:26 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: India's Ukraine Airlifts Updates

#OperationGanga developments.



Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland.



Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 2, 2022

Mar 02, 2022 07:21 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: Five Killed In Russian Missile Strike On Ukrainian Capital's TV Tower

An apparent Russian airstrike aimed at Kyiv's main television tower killed five people on Tuesday, officials said, knocking out some broadcasts but leaving the structure intact. An apparent Russian airstrike aimed at Kyiv's main television tower killed five people on Tuesday, officials said, knocking out some broadcasts but leaving the structure intact. After a blast sounded around the city and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the emergencies service said five people were also injured in the attack. Ukrainian officials released footage of charred bodies and cars damaged by the strike, which came during a surge of Russian attacks on Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv. "To the world: what is the point of saying 'never again' for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babi Yar," Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky asked in a tweet.

Mar 02, 2022 07:15 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Says 8 Dead In Russia Strike On Housing Block In Kharkiv: 10 Facts

A second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on Wednesday, two days after the first round of negotiations produced no tangible results. As the war rages in Ukraine, an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv in Russian shelling. Read ten latest developments here

Mar 02, 2022 07:11 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: Poland To Take In 2,000 Ukrainian Orphans

Catholic charity Caritas Poland said it will take in 2,000 children from Ukrainian orphanages, with the first group of 300 arriving on Wednesday. "Our eastern neighbours are talking about a humanitarian catastrophe that is approaching fast," Caritas Poland director Marcin Izycki told PAP. "We have decided to respond to the crisis in Ukraine and provide shelter to the most vulnerable in our country," he said on Tuesday. The children will come mainly from orphanages in eastern Ukraine, which has been worst affected by Russia's assault on the country.

Mar 02, 2022 07:09 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Threatens To Block Russian-Language Wikipedia Over Invasion Article

Russian authorities have threatened to block Wikipedia's Russian-language site over an article that mentions deaths among Ukrainian civilians as well as the Russian forces that have entered Ukraine, Russian Wikipedia said on Tuesday. In a tweet, it posted a picture of a notification from the Russian communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, informing it of a threat from state prosecutors to block the site over a Russian-language article titled "Russian invasion of Ukraine (2022)".

Mar 02, 2022 07:07 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: Boeing Suspends Operations In Russia Amid Backlash Over Ukraine Invasion

American aviation giant Boeing on Tuesday announced it was suspending its support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow amid a growing backlash to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv," the Ukrainian capital, a Boeing spokesperson said.