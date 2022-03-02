Russian Paratroopers Clash With Ukraine Army In Kharkiv: 5 Latest Facts

Russian Army paratroopers landed in Kharkiv today. The Ukrainian Army said that there were clashes as soon as Russia's airborne troops landed. Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million.

In his State of the Union address, Joe Biden warned 'dictator' Vladimir Putin of diplomatic and economic isolation for invading Ukraine. Biden also spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about how the US and its allies are working to hold Russia accountable.

Russia, which describes its assault as a special operation, not an invasion seeking territory, said it was placing temporary curbs on foreign investors seeking to exit Russian assets.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began last Thursday, has resulted in several sanctions, trade restrictions and financial penalties. Apple and Nike have both announced plans to halt product sales in Russia.