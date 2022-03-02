Indian Girl Students Out Of Kharkiv With Russian Help, Boys Next: Sources

Stranded Indian girl students waiting to leave Kharkiv are on their way to Ukraine's western border by train and efforts are being made to evacuate the boys with the help of Russians, government sources told NDTV today, shortly before the 6 pm evacuation deadline was set to expire. Kharkiv, sources said, is now virtually under Russian control.

"A lot of background negotiations with Russians have been going on. Now they, in fact, are helping us in evacuation," a senior government official told NDTV, amid tension back home over the evacuation.

"The Russians have avoided the areas we had asked them not to target... We are tying up with the Russians for safe passage of our students," he added.

Over a thousand students had been stranded at the Kharkiv station amid heavy shelling of the city since morning. They said they were not being allowed to board the trains and those who managed, were forced to get off.

Some said they were beaten and kicked and sent urgent appeals for help to the authorities.

Kharkiv -- Ukraine's second largest city close to the Russian border in the east -- has been under heavy shelling since yesterday, in which an Indian student has died.

News agency AFP reported rocket strikes on buildings housing offices of security, police and universities.

Amid apprehension of Russian action intensifying further, India asked all its nationals to this evening vacate the city by 6 pm local time (9.30 pm IST), and go to Pisochyn, Babai or Bezlyudivka -- on foot if need be.

The foreign ministry said the advisory was based on inputs from Russians, who had landed paratroopers in Kharkiv earlier today, triggering clashes on streets. "There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians," the Ukrainian army had said.