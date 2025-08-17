Advertisement

"Russia Refusing Ceasefire Complicates Situation": Zelensky Ahead Of Trump Meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia refusing to accept a ceasefire was complicating efforts to end Moscow's more than three-year-long conflict.

Zelensky is set to meet Trump on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia refusing to accept a ceasefire was complicating efforts to end Moscow's more than three-year-long conflict. 

"We see that Russia rebuffs numerous calls for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killing. This complicates the situation," he said in a social media post late Saturday.

"If they lack the will to carry out a simple order to stop the strikes, it may take a lot of effort to get Russia to have the will to implement far greater -- peaceful coexistence with its neighbors for decades."

