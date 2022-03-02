Joe Biden Vows To Make Vladimir Putin Pay For Invasion Of Ukraine: Top Quotes

President Putin thought he could roll into Ukraine - and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people
The US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. We are joining with our European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We are coming for their ill-begotten gains.
Together with our allies, we are providing support to the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. Military assistance. Economic assistance. Humanitarian assistance. And we will continue to aid the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and to help ease their suffering.
When the history of this era is written, Putin's war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.
We countered Russians lies with the truth. We're making Putin's 630 billion dollar war fund worthless. We are closing off the American air space to all Russian flights.
New Delhi: US President Joe Biden said that Russia would have to pay for the ongoing onslaught in Ukraine. Just hours before his address, Biden held a more than 30 minute phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss further US help in arming Ukraine.