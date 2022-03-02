Joe Biden Vows To Make Vladimir Putin Pay For Invasion Of Ukraine: Top Quotes

President Putin thought he could roll into Ukraine - and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people

The US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. We are joining with our European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We are coming for their ill-begotten gains.

Together with our allies, we are providing support to the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. Military assistance. Economic assistance. Humanitarian assistance. And we will continue to aid the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and to help ease their suffering.

When the history of this era is written, Putin's war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.