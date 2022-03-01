Russia Bombs Civilian Areas, Ukraine Says 350 Killed In Invasion: 10 Facts

Russian artillery attacked several residential areas in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv. At least 11 civilians have been killed in the ongoing shelling of Kharkiv.

Kyiv says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since the invasion began last Thursday. Russia has acknowledged for the first time that it has suffered losses.

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion, UN's refugee arm said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told France's Emmanuel Macron a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Ukraine was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised.

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia will return to their capital cities for consultations and have plans for fresh talks, both sides announce after a first meeting since war broke out.

Russia has been facing international isolation as talks to resolve the conflict failed to make a breakthrough.

The United Nations General Assembly is holding a meeting on the Ukraine crisis and is set to vote later this week to isolate Russia.

For the second time in a week, India abstained on a UN resolution linked to Russia's Ukraine invasion. New Delhi also welcomed the decision of Moscow and Kyiv to hold talks on the Belarus border.

The United States expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns.