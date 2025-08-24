How Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art Of Living Is Healing Wounds Of War In Ukraine

The Ukrainian cities are in ruins. The people and soldiers are facing unimaginable trauma as the war with Russia rages on. Amid this gloom, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art Of Living is proving to be a glimmer of hope.

When Ukrainian officers first walked into the Art of Living Trauma-Relief sessions, the sight was devastating.

"My heart broke seeing them. Their hands, legs, and backs were wounded. The fear and emptiness in their eyes weighed heavily on me," one Art of Living teacher shared.

After learning Art of Living's breathing and meditation techniques, the officers reported feeling "calm, relaxed, centered, and secure".

The impact has been so profound that Ukraine's military leadership publicly recognised Sri Sri's work and presented him with an honorary award.

"Gurudev! We thank you for the knowledge and programs our men have received. When bombs fell, many of us rose to fight. But no one speaks of the other side of this coin - the vast emptiness of loss, anger, and hatred we live in 24 hours a day. After the courses by Art of Living, our lives began to change. Even those with major injuries now make plans for the future. There is life in their eyes again," a battalion commander said on behalf of his soldiers.

The Art of Living program has equipped Ukrainian military leaders with "adaptive leadership skills and the ability to make strategic decisions in high-risk, unpredictable conditions", says one of the soldiers.

The Ukrainian military has called this support "a key factor in the successful completion of missions and the protection of lives".

Natalia, who has been serving the Ukrainian military since 2014, to perform the duties of MPZ (moral and psychological support) in the first regiment, recounted the story of a soldier who, paralysed with fear, survived combat because he remembered a simple breathing technique taught in the Art of Living programs, the Ujjayi Breath, or the victory breath.

"He says that he couldn't even move his eyelashes at all. And then he remembered the victory breath. Now he says that he uses it constantly. He believes this breathing not only saved his life but he was able to protect 4 others from his unit," said Natalia.

Since 2022, Art of Living has conducted programs for over 8,000 people - soldiers, displaced civilians, and children from occupied territories.

"It is an honour and deep inspiration to support those who need it most right now," said one instructor.