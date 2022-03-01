Satellite Pics Show 64-Km Russian Army Convoy Near Kyiv, Burning Homes

A 64-km Russian invasion force North of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. For high res image, click: here

Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 kilometres), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 kms) reported earlier in the day. Kyiv has already repulsed several assaults.

The images, collected by Maxar, showed that the Russian convoy covers the stretch of road from near Antonov airport to the town of Prybirsk. "A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is traveling," Maxar said.

The convoy covers the entire stretch of road from near Antonov airport, some 18 miles from the Kyiv, to the town of Prybirsk. For high res image, click: here

A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is travelling. For high res image, click: here

Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 32 kilometres north of the Ukraine border.

Further North, Russian ground attack helicopters are deployed at Bokov Airfield in Belarus' Mazyr. For high res image, click: here Ground force equipment and convoy in Belarus' Khilchikha. For high res image, click: here

Since the start of the Russian invasion last Thursday, Ukrainian forces have defended the roads leading into central Kyiv against assaults by Russian forces that are massing around the capital.

The Russian army on Monday urged Ukrainians to leave Kyiv "freely" on one highway out ahead of what is an expected Russian offensive to capture the capital.

Russia's offensive on Ukraine is the biggest assault on a European state since World War II. Ukraine claims that over 350 civilians have been killed since the invasion began last Thursday.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.