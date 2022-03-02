Indian Student Dies In Ukraine's Vinnytsia Due To Illness

Chandan died yesterday, according to officials.

An Indian medical student has died in war-hit Ukraine while being treated in hospital for an illness.

Chandan Jindal, 21, had been studying in Ukraine's Vinnytsia for four years. He was from Punjab's Barnala.

On February 2, he reportedly had a stroke and was admitted to the ICU. His parents gave their consent to his immediate surgery, and on February 7, Shishan Kumar and Krishna Kumar flew to Ukraine to be with him.

Krishna Kumar returned to Punjab on Monday, and soon the family received news that Chandan had died yesterday.

His mother and sister are in shock, say reports.

Krishna Kumar said he was able to take a flight home from Romania with great difficulty and hardly any help from the Indian Embassy. Thousands of Indians were stuck at the border and had faced rough treatment by Romanian soldiers, Mr Kumar said.

"When we went to Ukraine to see Chandan, it was calm. But later, war broke out and Russia invaded Ukraine. We decided that one of us must return. I did," Mr Kumar said.

He described his journey to Ukraine's border with Romania, which included a 12-km walk. "At the border, the Romanian soldiers pushed people and even fired in the air. The situation is very serious.

Yesterday, a student was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowda was also a medical student. On Tuesday morning, he was standing in a queue for food supplies when he was killed in Russian shelling.

Today, the government sent out an urgent appeal to all its nationals in Kharkiv to leave immediately for their safety. In back-to-back tweets in all caps, the Indian Embassy -- which had to stop operations in Ukrainian capital Kyiv yesterday -- said Indians should reach Pesochin, Babaye or Bezlyudovka latest by 6 pm local time (9.30 pm IST).