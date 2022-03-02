Video Shows Ukrainians Attacking Russian Military Vehicle With Bare Hands

The video shared on Instagram shows Ukrainians running towards Russian people.

Since the war in Ukraine began a week ago, people in the country have been posting images and videos of ordinary Ukrainians standing up to heavily armed Russian soldiers. In latest such video, unarmed Ukrainians are seen attacking Russian military vehicles with their bare hands.

The clip is part of a series of videos posted by Liana Kopernak on Instagram. She captioned the post “We celebrate everyone! Repost!”

One of the videos shows a group of protesting Ukrainians noticing a 4X4. They all run towards it and hit the vehicle from all angles with their hands.

A few men even climb onto the vehicle and start shouting, the video further shows.

The vehicle continues to move ahead before it picks up speed, throwing off the ones who climbed it.

Two days ago, Ukraine's official Instagram handle shared a video which showed a Ukrainian attempting to stop a Russian tank with his bare hands in the streets of Bakhmach. The man is pushed backwards rapidly by the advancing tank.

He continues to use his bare hands to push back the massive military vehicle, desperately attempting to halt its progress. The tank finally comes to a stop.

Following his monumental effort, the man then falls to his knees in the middle of the road as locals rush towards him. The tank was reportedly part of a Russian convoy passing through Bakhmach on Saturday.

Ukrainian soldiers too have given befitting response to Russians since they launched the attack last Thursday. A group of these soldiers defied warnings from a Russian warship coming to attack the Snake Island and told the sailors to "go f*** themselves".

The Russians have, meanwhile, surrounded Ukraine's south-eastern port of Mariupol, which is under constant shelling.

"We are fighting, we are not ceasing to defend our motherland," Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko said live on Ukrainian TV.