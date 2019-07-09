'Full Support' For US Envoy Kim Darroch In Trump Row: UK Government

We have made clear to the US how unfortunate this leak is, British government spokesperson said

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government on Monday reiterated its "full support" for its ambassador to Washington after US President Donald Trump said he would no longer deal with him.

"Sir Kim Darroch continues to have the prime minister's full support," a spokesman said.

Trump was responding to the leak of diplomatic cables in which Darroch described the president as "inept" and his White House as "uniquely dysfunctional".

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump hit out at Darroch and also at Ms May, saying she had created a "mess" over Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Responding, the British government spokesman said: "We have made clear to the US how unfortunate this leak is.

"The selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship.

"At the same time we have also underlined the importance of ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country."

He added: "The UK has a special and enduring relationship with the US based on our long history and commitment to shared values and that will continue to be the case."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability