UK Chef Running In Father's Honour Collapses At London Marathon, Dies

A 29 year old chef named Matt Campbell died at the 38th London Marathon which was recorded as the hottest Marathon ever.

World | | Updated: April 23, 2018 18:55 IST
Chef Matt Campbell had previously run the Manchester Marathon before running the London Marathon

London, United Kingdom:  A 29-year-old chef has died after collapsing in the hottest London Marathon on record, organisers said on Monday.

Matt Campbell, who featured in the BBC television show "Masterchef: The Professionals" last year, collapsed Sunday at the 22.5-mile mark.

"Although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital," the statement said.

Campbell, from the Lake District in northwest England, was raising money for a youth charity and told his Instagram followers on the morning of the race he was running in honour of his late father.
matt campbell chef

Matt Campbell posted this image on Facebook with a tribute for his late father before the London Marathon

The chef had already run in the Manchester Marathon on April 8.

Sunday's 38th London Marathon was the hottest ever recorded at 24.1 degrees Celsius (75.3 degrees Fahrenheit).

