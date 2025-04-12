Gaurav Khanna Wins Celebrity MasterChef, Nikki Tamboli Is First Runner-Up

Actor Gaurav Khanna has clinched the title of India's first Celebrity MasterChef, taking home the gleaming golden trophy, a cash prize of over Rs 20 lakh and the prestigious chef's coat.

Sony Entertainment Television shared the news on Instagram, writing, "From the TV screen to the MasterChef title, Gaurav Khanna has done it all! Announcing India's first Celebrity MasterChef winner!"



Nikki Tamboli secured the position of first runner-up, while Tejasswi Prakash was declared the second runner-up.

The culinary battle was judged by celebrity chefs Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. The grand finale also saw a special appearance by legendary chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

An emotional moment unfolded during the finale when the judges showered praise on Gaurav for his final dish. Farah, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Ranveer Brar embraced him warmly and congratulated him.

Sanjeev Kapoor told him, "Ab tak shayad emotions se bhag kar yahan tak pahuche ho. Aaj se zindagi shuru karo, emotions se jud ke."

The star-studded cooking competition also featured popular names such as Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, and Usha Nadkarni among others.