Don't Run Too Fast, London Marathoners Told Ahead Of 'Hottest Race Ever'

Temperatures could hit 23 degrees Celsius

Offbeat | | Updated: April 21, 2018 08:59 IST
London Marathon runners have been asked to consider dropping their target time

London Marathon runners have been warned not to run too fast or dress up in fancy costumes due to the hot and humid weather which has been forecast. Temperatures could hit 23 degrees Celsius in the UK capital on Sunday when tens of thousands of people are set to take the streets. The forecast suggest that the 2018 race could be the 'hottest race ever'.

Dozens of competitors are also thought to be planning an attempt at a Guinness World Record while dressed in fancy outfits like a suit of armour or a Paddington Bear costume for the marathon, reports the Independent.

Organisers have warned participants to consider dropping their target time and rethink costumes in view of the Met Office's prediction of "strong sunshine" and "very warm" weather, reports I News.

"We want to stress that there will be plenty of water available and runners should drink according to their thirst and use spare water to douse their head and neck," said marathon event director Hugh Brasher

In India too, where 23 degrees Celsius would be considered almost pleasant weather, this summer is set to be a hot one. The hottest day of the season was recorded in Delhi on April 6 with the mercury touching 40-degrees Celsius


 

