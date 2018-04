Delhi recorded the hottest day of the season today with the mercury touching the 40-degrees Celsius mark."The maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a MeT official said.Humidity levels oscillated between 83 and 34 per cent.The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy morning tomorrow with the possibility of strong surface winds blowing during the day. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 39 and 23 degrees Celsius," the official added.Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 36.7 and 18.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.