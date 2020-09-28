Uber Wins Appeal For New Operating Licence In London

Uber has 3.5 million customers and 45,000 drivers in the British capital (File)

US ride-hailing giant Uber on Monday won an appeal to operate in London after a judge ruled it was a "fit and proper" firm despite safety concerns.

The company has successfully overturned Transport for London's (TfL) refusal last year to renew its operating licence on safety grounds.

Uber -- which has 3.5 million customers and 45,000 drivers in the British capital -- was permitted to continue operating during the appeal process.

"Despite their historical failings, I find them, now, to be a fit and proper person to hold a London PHV (private hire vehicle) operator's licence," said deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram, sitting at a central London court.

The judge has not yet determined the conditions and the length of the licence.

TfL in November last year argued there was a "pattern of failures", including the use of unauthorised drivers.

Some trips took place with unlicensed, suspended or dismissed drivers, according to the authority.

Ikram on Monday said the company appeared to be addressing those concerns.

He acknowledged that Uber had tightened up its review processes in relation to issues of document and insurance fraud.

"Uber does not have a perfect record but it has been an improving picture," Ikram said.

"The test as to whether Uber are a 'fit and proper person' does not require perfection.

"I am satisfied that they are doing what a reasonable business in their sector could be expected to do, perhaps even more."

Uber's London operation has suffered previous licence suspensions in addition to protests from the capital's traditional black cab drivers.

