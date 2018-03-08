Uber Co-Founder Travis Kalanick Chalks Return With Fund Aimed At India, China

The overarching theme of the new fund, pronounced "ten-one-hundred", will be to invest in real estate, ecommerce and emerging innovation in China and India, Kalanick said in a tweet.

World | | Updated: March 08, 2018 20:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uber Co-Founder Travis Kalanick Chalks Return With Fund Aimed At India, China

Kalanick was not immediately available to respond to additional queries (File)

Travis Kalanick, the former Uber chief executive, announced on Wednesday in a Twitter post that he is going to start an investment fund called 10100.

The overarching theme of the new fund, pronounced "ten-one-hundred", will be to invest in real estate, ecommerce and emerging innovation in China and India, Kalanick said in a tweet.

The fund will oversee for-profit investments as well as non-profit work and focus on education and future of cities, Kalanick said.

Twitter was abuzz with speculation behind the meaning of the new fund's name.

One user suggested that it could be a reference "Googol" or "10 to the power 100."

Comments
Kalanick was not immediately available to respond to additional queries regarding his new venture.

Kalanick, co-founder the San Francisco-based ride hailing startup Uber, resigned in June under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


Trending

Travis KalanickUber

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrababu NaiduKamal HaasanDawood IbrahimHadiya Case

................................ Advertisement ................................