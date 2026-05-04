UAE Says Iran Launched Drone Attack on ADNOC Tanker In Strait of Hormuz

The UAE on Monday said Iran fired two drones at a tanker affiliated with its state oil company ADNOC in the Strait of Hormuz, condemning the attack.

"Targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps," the foreign ministry said, adding there were no injuries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)