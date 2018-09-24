Two-Headed Snake Found In Virginia House Backyard

The reptile is not open for public viewing yet.

In a rare discovery, a venomous two-headed baby copperhead snake was found in the backyard of a resident in Virginia.

The unnamed person who found the snake, contacted the Virginia Herpetological Society for identification and a state herpetologist picked it up to study, reported CNN.

The baby Copperhead was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for radiographs so that officials could determine how both the heads functioned with the body.

In a statement, the Wildlife Center said, "It appears as though the left head is more dominant - it's generally more active and responsive to stimulus."

"Radiographs revealed that the two-headed snake has two tracheas (the left one is more developed), two esophagus (the right one is more developed), and the two heads share one heart and one set of lungs. Based on the anatomy, it would be better for the right head to eat, but it may be a challenge since the left head appears more dominant," the statement further read.

The reptile is not open for public viewing yet. However, professionals are caring for it, and if the serpent survives, it will be donated to a zoo for an educational exhibit.