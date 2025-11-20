'I Ran Due To Trump's Bigotry': Ghazala Hashmi To NDTV On Historic US Win

Hyderabad-born Ghazala Hashmi has become the first Muslim woman and first South Asian American elected statewide in the US state of Virginia. On Thursday, the Lieutenant Governor-elect told NDTV about her journey behind the milestone and why immigration, education, and community remain her priorities.

‘Hyderabad Holds A Special Place In My Heart'

Hashmi spoke about her childhood summers in Hyderabad. “Hyderabad holds a very dear and special place in my heart,” she said. “I had the opportunity, as I was growing up, to visit during three summers and spend time with my grandparents and cousins. Those are some of the best memories from my childhood.”

She said each time she left the city, “it felt like a deep heartache,” as though she was “leaving part of myself behind.”

‘Indian Diaspora Has Grown'

Hashmi spoke about the growing presence of the Indian diaspora in American public life. “What we're seeing here in the United States is that the Indian diaspora has grown in strength and numbers. There are so many people involved in so many different professions, and now especially in the spaces occupied by government and politics. We have many individuals from the diaspora running for office on a variety of platforms and across different states. And I think the message is that our Indian-American community has been thriving in many professions, and now the work of government too has become a very critical space for so many of us in the diaspora,” she told NDTV.

An Educator-Turned-Politician

Hashmi's journey from literature scholar to elected leader began with her three decades in higher education. “I spent three decades in higher education teaching, and my family is actually a long line of educators. My father was a college professor in Georgia, and I followed in his footsteps,” she said.

She said her career shaped her political priorities. “I think the key takeaway as I moved into the space of government is the role that education must necessarily play. It's such an important one. For me, public education is the most important public good.”

‘Women Should Say Yes To Opportunity'

Speaking directly to young women, Hashmi said she was moved by thousands of messages after her election. “Young women across the world see in my election their own opportunities,” she said. Her advice is, “Say yes.”

“I encourage women to say yes when opportunity presents itself, to take on those challenges, and to work as hard as they can to achieve their goals,” she said.

On Women Presidents

“I don't think we should undervalue the fact that India and other nations have long elected women to be prime ministers, presidents, and chief ministers,” Hashmi said.

“Sadly, in the United States we have yet to see a woman serve as president… It has taken us this long in Virginia, and we still haven't achieved it nationally. We have not yet fully seen the capacity of women's leadership. Women face these challenges universally, across the world, and it is long past time that women are able to run for office, pursue these critical leadership roles, and be the leaders we desperately need.”

‘I Ran Because Of The Division And Bigotry Under Trump'

Hashmi recalled that the political climate under US President Donald Trump pushed her into public life. “In 2019, when I first decided to run for the Virginia Senate, it was because of the bigotry and division that Donald Trump brought when he came into office in 2016. He ran on a platform of targeting immigrants, and he also ran on a platform of targeting Muslims in particular. He imposed a Muslim ban as he came into office the first time, and I felt a responsibility to stand up and speak out for the values I hold and to make sure we are protecting all marginalised communities,” she said.

Priorities

As she prepares to assume office, Hashmi's immediate agenda is,

protecting healthcare coverage

strengthening public education

reducing the cost burden on families

expanding childcare access

“These are the immediate concerns,” she said.

‘We're Going To Lose Talent'

Hashmi spoke about the consequences of Trump-era restrictions on H-1B visas. “It is creating a real crisis,” she said. “H-1B visa holders provide essential contributions, especially in technology.”

“The restrictions mean we are going to lose talent and companies may relocate to nations that let them hire the skilled workforce they need.”

She also said about the impact on families, “H-1B workers' children have integrated into our schools. These policies affect entire families, not just workers.”

Hashmi ended her interview with a message to young women: “My biggest message is to pursue every opportunity, to pursue every goal and ambition, and to lay that strong foundation through education.”