Twitter Manager Vomited After Elon Musk Told Him To Fire Employees: Report

A Twitter manager puked in a trash can after the company's new boss Elon Musk told him to terminate hundreds of staff members as part of the company's decision to cut its workforce in half, according to a new report by the New York Times.

The report titled, "Two Weeks of Chaos: Inside Elon Musk's Takeover of Twitter" describes the details of the mass lay-offs, Mr Musk's decision of transforming the company and the new product deadlines laid down by the "Chief Twit". It also specifies that at least 36 Twitter employees were interviewed for the report.

The outlet said that the fallout was "excruciating", after interviewing 36 employees and going through internal documents and workplace chat logs. The documents showed that some of the top executives were summarily fired by email and added that one engineering manager, upon being told to cut hundreds of workers, "vomited into a trash can while others slept in the office as they worked gruelling schedules to meet Mr. Musk's order."

On November 2, employees stumbled upon an open channel in the internal Slack messaging system where human resources and legal teams were discussing the layoffs. In a message accessed by NYT, an employee said 3,738 workers could be laid off, or about half the workforce. The message was widely shared internally. The employees started exchanging personal information to stay in touch and started bidding their goodbyes right away.

Mr Musk also hinted at the social media platform going bankrupt, after the company witnessed several top executives leave the company. The billionaire told Twitter employees on a call that he could not rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, two weeks after buying it for $44 billion - a deal that credit experts say has left Twitter's finances in a precarious position.

After the departure of three privacy and compliance officers, the US Federal Trade Commission stated that it was closely monitoring Twitter with "deep concern" as the company may be in violation of legal requirements.