Trump Confronted Over Jeffrey Epstein Link At US Rally. See His Response

US President Donald Trump, who has mostly remained tight-lipped about his connection with the disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, went on an eyebrow-raising riff about him at an Ohio rally of next week's midterm elections. The US leader was addressing a rally in Chillicothe to support Republican Senator Jon Husted when he was interrupted by a protester shouting about Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, who rarely brings up his former friend, said, "I threw Epstein out of a club like 20 years ago because I thought he was a wackjob."

"That was a great thing I did; I must tell you."

He added that the disgraced financier was "totally exonerated from him."

The billionaire Republican, who has never been formally accused of any wrongdoing relating to Epstein's crimes, also alleged that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein hung out with Democrats.

He also called protesters, who routinely disrupted his cross-country rallies, "sick, weak people".

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors in what was determined to be a suicide.

Trump also spent several minutes at a rally praising Husted's body, saying that his image transformed from "Clark Kent to Superman" when he learned the senator had been a successful college football player.

"I started by looking at his ass, and it was strong as hell," Trump said.

He added that his shoulder felt "like a piece of steel."

This is not the first time Trump has made comments on Husted's body. Earlier this month at a Youngstown rally, Trump

At a rally in Youngstown earlier this month, Trump admitted to admiring Husted's body and said, "I started examining [Husted's] body because I didn't know he was a great athlete, and I looked, and I watched up and down... looked at his a**, and I looked at the whole, and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got these like claws."