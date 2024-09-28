Advertisement

Trump Says He Will Seek Google's Prosecution If He Wins Presidential Polls

Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Says He Will Seek Google's Prosecution If He Wins Presidential Polls
Washington:

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said on Friday he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays "bad stories" about him.

Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Google, Google Prosecution Trump
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
US Did Not Have Advanced Warning Of Israeli Strike In Beirut: Pentagon
Trump Says He Will Seek Google's Prosecution If He Wins Presidential Polls
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Powerful Leader Living In Hiding
Next Article
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Powerful Leader Living In Hiding
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com