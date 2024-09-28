Trump Says He Will Seek Google's Prosecution If He Wins Presidential Polls

Washington:
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said on Friday he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays "bad stories" about him.
Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google.
