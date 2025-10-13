Video: Tel Aviv Beach's Giant "Thank You" Sign For Trump Ahead Of His Israel Visit

A massive sign thanking Donald Trump has been erected on Tel Aviv beach, ahead of the US President's arrival in Israel.

Featuring two blue stripes and Stars of David modelled on the Israeli flag, the sign reads "Thank you" in English and Hebrew, with the word "home" also included.

Trump is expected to land at the Ben Gurion Airport to celebrate a landmark deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at returning the remaining 48 hostages and halting the war in the narrow strip.

Given that planes approaching Ben Gurion Airport often fly over Tel Aviv beach, the president may see the sign from Air Force One.

Trump's visit will include a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an address to the Knesset. He will also meet the families of the hostages. Following Israel, Trump is scheduled to travel to Egypt, where leaders from more than 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron and the UK's Keir Starmer, will attend a summit on Gaza's future.

The release of living Israeli hostages from Gaza has begun, the International Committee of the Red Cross has confirmed.

As part of the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire deal, nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israel are also expected to be freed.

The deal also allows humanitarian aid into Gaza, with up to 600 trucks per day, and includes international monitoring. Key issues, like Hamas' disarmament and Gaza's future governance, remain unresolved.

On Thursday, Netanyahu told Israeli citizens that he was "fulfilling" the promise to bring back all hostages. He said that Israeli forces have begun retreating from certain areas of Gaza as part of the first stage of the ceasefire agreement, but said that Israel continues "surrounding Hamas from every direction."

"The next stages of Trump's plan are that 'Hamas will be disarmed and Gaza will be demilitarised,'" Netanyahu said, adding that Hamas has not yet pledged to disarm. "If this is achieved the easy way, so much the better. And if not, it will be achieved the hard way."