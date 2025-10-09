"Great Efforts Of Great Friend": Netanyahu Lauds Trump Over Gaza Peace Deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked US President Donald Trump for "his leadership, partnership, and unwavering commitment" as Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of the Gaza peace plan. Netanyahu gave full credit to President Trump for helping reach this critical turning point and aiding the release of hostages by Hamas.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu rejoiced in the diplomatic success and the homecoming of hostages. "With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel," he wrote and added, "From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved."

Further thanking President Trump for his role, he added, "Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point."

"I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages."

At the end, Netanyahu wished God bless Israel, America, and their "great alliance".

President Trump on Wednesday proudly announced the agreement on the first phase of his Gaza peace plan, calling it "historic and unprecedented" event.

As part of the first phase of the deal, Palestinian militant group Hamas would release all hostages, while Israel would withdraw its troops back to an agreed line, Trump said. This is a first step toward "strong, durable and everlasting peace", noted the President.

President Trump also thanked mediators Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, adding: "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

According to Gaza authorities, some 67,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault. It followed the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, when 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken to Gaza as hostages, according to Israel's tallies.