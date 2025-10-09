Hamas Says Deal Reached To End Gaza War, Urges Israel To Implement It

Hamas announced on Thursday it had reached a deal that provided for an end to the war in Gaza during indirect negotiations with Israel this week in Egypt.

The Palestinian militant group said "it has reached an agreement providing for an end to the war in Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation, the entry of humanitarian aid and exchange of prisoners".

It also called on US President Donald Trump to compel Israel to fully implement the agreement and "not allow it to evade or procrastinate in implementing what has been agreed".

