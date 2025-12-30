Hamas Has "Short Period Of Time" To Disarm, Warns Trump

US President Donald Trump warned Monday that Hamas would have "hell to pay" if it does not disarm quickly as part of the Gaza deal, which he said Israel was complying with.

"If they don't disarm as they agreed to do, then there will be hell to pay for them," Trump told a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

"They have to disarm in a fairly short period of time," Trump said.

Trump publicly threw his support behind Netanyahu, who has taken a hard line on moving to the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire plan.

"I'm not concerned about anything that Israel's doing," Trump said.

"I'm concerned about what other people are doing or maybe aren't doing. But I'm not concerned. They've lived up to the plan."

