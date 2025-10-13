Watch: Trump's Umbrella Struggle Goes Viral Amid High-Stakes Middle East Trip

It was pouring rain at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday when 79-year-old US President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One for his much-anticipated Middle East trip. Trump's visit to the Middle East comes at a pivotal moment, as the US-brokered peace deal between Hamas and Israel nears finalisation.

Trump stepped out of his car holding an umbrella and made his way toward the plane. Just as he was about to board, he ran into a familiar issue -- struggling to close the umbrella. He fumbled with it briefly, appearing visibly awkward, until an aide stepped in to assist and handled the situation. Despite the quick resolution, the moment was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention.

A user shared the post on X with a caption, "Trump can't close his own umbrella. Embarrassing for our nation."

Check out the post here:

Beta Trump can't close his own umbrella.



Embarrassing day for our nation. pic.twitter.com/cIWGuvTFxu — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 12, 2025

Trump's Previous Incident With Umbrella

This isn't the first time Trump's had issues with umbrellas. In October 2018, during a rainy day while boarding Air Force One, he struggled to close his umbrella properly.

More recently, in April 2025, as he prepared to depart for Mar-a-Lago, he was seen attempting to fit his umbrella through the narrow doorway of the plane but eventually handed it over to a staff member after some difficulty.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were quick to react to Trump's viral umbrella moment. While many responded with jokes and memes, others used the incident to raise concerns about the age and public image of political leaders.

One user commented, "Be nice. Some things are more challenging when you're really, really old."

Another user wrote, "But he can do everything else, including world peace, boy."

"But if you ask him, he'll tell you nobody in the world knows more about Umbrellas than he does," commented a third user.