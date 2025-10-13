After Nobel Snub, Trump To Get An Award That Obama Received

US President Donald Trump will receive a hero's welcome in Israel for his role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire. Before Trump's Knesset (Israeli parliament) speech, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will present the country's highest civilian award to him to acknowledge his contribution in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and helping to end the two-year-long war.

Israel had previously presented the award to former US President Barack Obama in 2013. Leading up to the big Nobel Peace Prize announcement, there had been speculation of the prize going to Donald Trump-- an honour previously bestowed on Obama.

"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," the Israeli President's office said in a statement.

Israel's presidential award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the state of Israel or to humanity, the presidency said.

"It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour," Herzog added.

Israel and Hamas started a hostage-prisoner exchange on Monday as part of the first phase of a peace plan proposed by Trump. The US-backed 20-point plan aims to end more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian group's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that killed around 1,200 people in Israel, with 251 taken hostage.

Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults have since devastated Gaza, killing more than 67,000 Palestinians, the enclave's health officials say.

During his brief visit to Israel, Trump is also expected to meet with families of hostages, apart from addressing the Israeli parliament.

"The war is over," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he began his flight from Washington to Israel. Asked about prospects for the region, he said, "I think it's going to normalise."

The UN said humanitarian aid was ramping up, with cooking gas entering for the first time since March and expanded food and medical deliveries.