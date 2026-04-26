Donald Trump, JD Vance Unhurt After Shots Fired During White House Event: What We Know So Far

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance are safe after gunshots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night.

Shooting At White House Event: What We Know

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and JD Vance were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents after gunshots were heard during the event at the Washington Hilton in Washington.

In a post on Truth Social about 30 minutes after the incident, Trump said that the shooter has been arrested. He said that Melania, Vance, and all cabinet members are in "perfect condition".

"Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended," he said.

Multiple videos have now surfaced online that show Secret Service agents rushing to evacuate Trump.

CNN reports that a suspect has been shot and killed by officers with the U.S. Secret Service in the lobby of the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, after the evacuation of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/p1ntonqqbn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 26, 2026

🚨#BREAKING



WHITE HOUSE CORESPONDENTS DINNER - "SHOTS FIRED"



WASHINGTON DC -



TRUMP AND MELANIA werent even aware shots were fired.



A man allegedly armed began shooting when he entered the hallway near the dining room,where he was met by POLICE and was tackled to the ground… pic.twitter.com/dKbcYO6Qr8 — MəanL¡LMə♡₩ (@MeanLILMeoW) April 26, 2026

Hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders at Trump's event.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds.

Guests seen inside the ballroom after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton

Photo Credit: AFP

Some in the audience reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired. The banquet hall was immediately evacuated.

An officer was shot in a bullet-resistant vest but is expected to be okay, a law enforcement official said.