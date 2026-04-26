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Donald Trump, JD Vance Unhurt After Shots Fired During White House Event: What We Know So Far

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner after gunshots were heard during the event at the Washington Hilton.

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Donald Trump, JD Vance Unhurt After Shots Fired During White House Event: What We Know So Far

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance are safe after gunshots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night.

Shooting At White House Event: What We Know

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and JD Vance were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents after gunshots were heard during the event at the Washington Hilton in Washington.

In a post on Truth Social about 30 minutes after the incident, Trump said that the shooter has been arrested. He said that Melania, Vance, and all cabinet members are in "perfect condition".

"Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended," he said.

Multiple videos have now surfaced online that show Secret Service agents rushing to evacuate Trump.

Hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders at Trump's event.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds.

Guests seen inside the ballroom after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents dinner at the Washington Hilton

Guests seen inside the ballroom after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton
Photo Credit: AFP

Some in the audience reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired. The banquet hall was immediately evacuated.

An officer was shot in a bullet-resistant vest but is expected to be okay, a law enforcement official said.

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