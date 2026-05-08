Trump Announces 3-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Starting Today

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine from May 9 to May 11, saying both sides had agreed to temporarily halt fighting and carry out a large prisoner swap.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the ceasefire would include a suspension of "all kinetic activity" and the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each country.

The US President said the request for the temporary truce was made directly by him and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for agreeing to it.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II," Trump said on Truth Social.

"This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he added.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump further said.

Zelensky, however, said the ceasefire "must be established" and that Ukraine had received Russia's green light for a large prisoner swap.

"We received Russia's agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11," Zelensky said after Trump announced the agreement between the two.