Tiktoker Accuses Impractical Jokers Actor Joe Gatto Of Sexual Assault

A woman on TikTok has come forward and alleged Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto sexually assaulted her. A TikTok user, joozyb, has accused the actor of sexually assaulting her when she was 19 in 2023.

In a video posted on Thursday (March 20), she alleged: "I got sexually assaulted by Joe Gatto, the Impractical Joker."

In a follow-up video, she detailed meeting Gatto while he was performing in Milwaukee in September 2023. She first encountered him at brunch with her mother and sister, where she asked for a photo. Later, she messaged Gatto, then 46, on Instagram, hoping for free tickets to his show. He responded by giving her two show tickets and meet-and-greet passes for his performance at the Pabst Theater on September 8, 2023.

She attended the show alone, took a photo with Gatto, and then left the venue. Later, she claims she was drinking with her roommate while exchanging Instagram messages with him. In her TikTok video, she stated: "I was drunk, whatever, and he was texting me all this stuff. And, like, it was starting to get a little weird, you know."

According to her, Gatto then switched to vanish mode-a feature that allows Instagram users to send disappearing messages-and gave her instructions to reach his hotel. She described arriving at the location: "Somebody led me to the elevator, and somebody was on the elevator with me and pressed the button."

She did not go into detail about what happened next but stated that "some stuff happened." She also shared an image from the hotel with a timestamp of September 9, 2023, at 2:26 a.m., claiming that was when she left.

Ending her video, she expressed how difficult it was to come forward: "I've been wanting to tell people this for so long. I've like, tried in different ways, but it's hard with somebody this big. [I] come to the realization that if I do say something, that I'm really saying something."

Prior to these allegations, she posted a montage featuring photos of her and Gatto before the alleged incident, as well as screenshots of their conversations. In another video, she showed an image of a bruised buttock, claiming it was an injury from that night.

She captioned the post: "Yes he did S.A me. Yes, he had JUST gotten back together with his wife. I'm sorry you guys don't want to hear it but."

In response, Gatto addressed the allegations in a statement to Page Six:

"I have used poor judgment and, as a result, have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn't assault anyone."

The 48-year-old, who is set to tour the UK soon, added: "Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to."