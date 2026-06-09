'This Is Our Finest Hour': Israeli Ambassador Celebrates Deepening Ties With India

Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, struck a tone of defiance and resilience at Israel's National Day reception in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, declaring that Israel would overcome its adversaries just as it has before, while celebrating the rapidly deepening strategic partnership between Jerusalem and New Delhi.

Speaking before a gathering that included India's Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, ambassadors, members of parliament, and senior diplomats, Ambassador Azar opened with a dual greeting - "Namaste and Shalom" - that set the tone for an evening blending national pride with a reaffirmation of the India-Israel bond.

Nearly three years after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks - one of the darkest days in Israeli history - Azar acknowledged that Israel remains locked in an existential struggle. "Israel is being tested again by the forces which wish to destroy us," he said, before adding with conviction: "Israel will prevail. This is our finest hour."

The ambassador pointed to Israel's economic performance as evidence of a nation refusing to be broken. Israel's GDP has crossed the $700 billion mark, and despite ongoing conflict, the country - home to just 10 million people - now ranks among the top 15 nations globally in GDP per capita. Growth has held above 3 percent annually even through wartime, a figure Azar attributed to the "amazing resilience of Israelis" and the steadfast support of friends and allies.

Drawing pointed parallels between Israel and India, the ambassador described the two nations as kindred spirits - ancient civilisations on paths of national revival, vibrant democracies combating terrorism and radicalism, and innovation-driven economies committed to inclusive development. "Vitality and entrepreneurship are common virtues we share with India, the fastest-growing economy in the world," he said.

The centrepiece of the diplomatic portion of his address was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel earlier this year, when PM Modi addressed the Israeli Knesset in a speech Azar said "touched the hearts of all Israelis". The visit elevated bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, with 18 cooperation agreements signed spanning defence, critical infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

Notably, Azar signalled that defence cooperation between the two countries is not only continuing but deepening, even amid the geopolitical turbulence surrounding Israel's ongoing military campaign. "We are deepening our defence cooperation and quickly expanding into new areas," he said, adding that the broader region stands to gain significantly from India's rise as a global power.

Closing on a note of hope, the ambassador offered a prayer in Hebrew for peace - for Israel, the region, and the world - a reminder that beneath the resolve lies a longing for normalcy that millions on both sides of every conflict share.

Minister Singh's presence at the event was cited by Azar as a tangible symbol of the warmth India's people and government hold for Israel.