Israeli Envoy Claims Hamas Network Is Expanding Into Pakistan And Bangladesh

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has alleged that Hamas-linked activity is taking place in Pakistan and Bangladesh, raising concerns about the spread of extremist influence beyond the Middle East. In an interview with NDTV Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, the envoy expressed deep scepticism about Pakistan's role as a mediator in regional diplomacy and questioned Islamabad's commitment to combating extremism.

Speaking on Pakistan's recent attempts to position itself as a bridge between the United States and Iran, Azar said Israel does not trust Pakistan and views its diplomatic posture with caution. The remarks come at a time when Islamabad has sought to project itself as a stakeholder in regional peace efforts while simultaneously facing scrutiny over allegations of support for radical groups and instability in parts of the region.

"There are countries that think peace means promoting a situation in which Israel does not exist," Azar said, arguing that Israel's understanding of peace differs fundamentally from that of some actors in the region. He added that Pakistan was not the only country whose intentions Israel questioned, also criticising Qatar's role in regional affairs.

The ambassador's most significant claim centred on Hamas. According to Azar, Israel has been monitoring what it believes to be Hamas activity in Pakistan and Bangladesh since the October 7 attacks carried out by the Palestinian group against Israel. While acknowledging that some reports are based on publicly available information, he suggested there could be additional activities that remain outside public view.

"We've been following the activity of Hamas in Pakistan and Bangladesh," he said, adding that extremist organisations may view the October 7 attacks as a model for operations elsewhere. Azar warned that such developments should concern governments across the region and revealed that Israel had shared its concerns with Indian authorities.

The envoy said he had personally encouraged discussions and briefings with officials who track extremist movements, emphasising that the potential spread of radical networks represents a broader security challenge. His remarks are likely to draw attention in India, which has long expressed concerns about cross-border terrorism and the activities of extremist organisations in South Asia.

Azar also accused sections of Pakistan's establishment of encouraging anti-Semitic narratives. Referring to comments made by Pakistani officials, he argued that such rhetoric undermines confidence in any meaningful shift in Islamabad's approach toward Israel and regional stability.

The interview took place against the backdrop of evolving diplomatic efforts involving Iran. Asked about regional diplomacy and recent international engagement with Tehran, Azar indicated that Israel remains focused on ensuring that any agreement involving Iran addresses security concerns and regional threats. His comments followed renewed discussion over diplomatic understandings involving the United States and Iran, a process closely watched by countries across the Middle East and South Asia.

India, meanwhile, has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred path for resolving regional disputes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called for peaceful engagement among competing regional actors while maintaining strong ties with both Israel and key Gulf nations.

Azar's remarks underscore the continuing tensions surrounding the aftermath of the October 7 attacks and highlight Israel's concerns about the potential expansion of extremist networks beyond the Middle East. The allegations regarding Hamas activity in Pakistan and Bangladesh are likely to generate debate in diplomatic and security circles, particularly as regional powers navigate a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.