Dhurandhar Shows How Counter-Terrorism Ops Should Be Conducted: Israeli Envoy

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has praised the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, saying the movie offers more than cinematic entertainment and serves as a powerful illustration of how nations can successfully combat terrorism through intelligence, technology and institutional effectiveness.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Azar revealed that he had watched both parts of Dhurandhar, adding that he was particularly impressed by the second film.

"I like the second even more," the envoy said, highlighting its portrayal of India's efforts to dismantle networks that threaten national security.

According to Azar, one of the film's strongest aspects is its depiction of the interconnected nature of terrorism, terror financing, drug trafficking and counterfeit currency operations. He said such networks can destabilise societies and undermine national institutions if left unchecked.

"The combination of terror attacks with terror financing and drug dealing and counterfeit money was all combined in a network that was really destroying this country," Azar said. He noted that the film effectively captures India's success in breaking these networks and restoring stability.

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Acknowledging the movie's entertainment value, the ambassador argued that its deeper message lies in demonstrating the importance of a capable state apparatus. He said that improvements in governance, intelligence gathering and the use of technology can significantly enhance a nation's ability to confront security threats.

"Beyond the theatricals of it, which are very nice to watch, these are very important because they show that a country is capable of functioning," he said. "When you improve the level of functionality, the sophistication of intelligence and the combination of that with technology, it can bring stability, and it can bring prosperity."

Azar described Dhurandhar as a "very good example" of an effective counter-terrorism strategy, suggesting that the lessons embedded in the film extend beyond the screen.

Asked about the film's references to Israel and whether he noticed an Israeli dimension in its storyline, the ambassador said the real-world relationship between India and Israel is even more significant and powerful than any cinematic portrayal.

"The Israeli element in the film, in reality, is even much more powerful," he said, stressing that genuine friendships are tested during times of crisis.

"When you're in times of need, those who are not your friends will escape. But the real friends are the ones that come and deliver when you need them," Azar remarked, describing that as the essence of India-Israel ties.

His comments come against the backdrop of steadily expanding strategic cooperation between New Delhi and Jerusalem in areas such as defence, intelligence, homeland security and counter-terrorism. As Dhurandhar continues to generate global attention as India's highest-grossing film globally till date, Azar's endorsement is likely to add further momentum to discussions about the film's depiction of national security and India's fight against terrorism.