The Singhs Of Kathmandu: Inside The Political Legacy Of Nepali Congress

The political history of Nepal over the past 70 years is almost intertwined with the Singh family of Kathmandu. The story begins with Ganesh Man Singh, who spent decades challenging autocratic rule, first under the Rana regime and then against the Panchayat system.

Arrested, exiled, and returning repeatedly, he helped lead the 1990 People's Movement that restored multiparty democracy. Decades later, his son, Prakash Man Singh, carried the family's involvement into parliamentary politics.

Inside The Singh Political Family

Ganesh Man Singh

Nepali politician Ganesh Man Singh's work was integral to pro-democracy movements in Nepal in the mid-20th century. He was born on November 9, 1915, in Itum Bahal, Kathmandu. His early education was interrupted in Nepal, and he later completed studies in Calcutta before returning to his country.

Singh joined the Praja Parishad, Nepal's earliest organised political party, opposing the Rana autocratic regime. His participation in anti-Rana activities led to imprisonment. At one point, he escaped detention and continued his political work under a pseudonym.

Singh later became a founding leader of the Nepali Congress. The party played a central role in the movement that ended Rana rule in 1951 and introduced a constitutional framework. During the Panchayat era (1960-1990), when party politics was suspended, Singh remained involved in opposition efforts and underground mobilisation.

In 1990, he was a senior leader of the People's Movement (Jana Andolan) that restored multiparty democracy. After the movement succeeded, he declined the prime ministership and supported another party leader for the position. He continued to influence party direction until his death in 1997.

Mangala Devi Singh

Political involvement in the family extended beyond Ganesh Man Singh. His wife, Mangala Devi Singh, was active in women's political mobilisation. She was associated with early efforts to organise women within democratic movements and played a role in expanding women's participation in party activities.

Prakash Man Singh

Prakash Man Singh is the son of Ganesh Man Singh. Born on April 3, 1956, in Chhetrapati, Kathmandu, he entered politics initially through student activism and the Nepal Students' Union, the student wing of the Nepali Congress. In the late 1970s, he became active in district-level party roles and later moved into central politics.

Prakash Man Singh progressed through several leadership positions within the Nepali Congress, including district president, central committee member, general secretary, and vice-president. He held legislative and executive roles in successive governments, serving as a Member of Parliament from Kathmandu-1 for multiple terms. He also served as Deputy Prime Minister.

Nepal's next general election is scheduled for March 5.