"Thanks For Forgiving Us": Chris Martin Apologises For Colonialism At Coldplay Concert In Mumbai

Coldplay's highly anticipated India tour kicked off with an electrifying performance in Mumbai on Saturday, winning the hearts of millions as the band made a heartfelt effort to connect with the local audience.

During their concert at DY Patil Stadium, lead singer Chris Martin expressed gratitude to the audience for warmly welcoming the British band. In a poignant moment, he acknowledged the pre-independence history between the two nations, saying, "Thank you for welcoming us even though we are from Britain," and added, "Thanks for forgiving us for everything the Britishers did."

The crowd erupted in cheers in response to Martin's thoughtful gesture.

See the viral video here:

In another viral video, Chris Martin greeted the audience in Hindi. After one of the songs, he expressed his gratitude by saying "shukriya," which delighted fans.

The most unexpected moment came when Chris, reading the placards held by fans, uttered "Jai Shri Ram," after spotting it on one of the signs. This spontaneous gesture was met with cheers from the crowd. He even inquired about the meaning of the phrase.

Coldplay played their biggest hits, including Paradise, Viva La Vida, Adventure of a Lifetime and Yellow among others.

Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai once again on January 21 and 22 before heading to Ahmedabad for concerts on January 25 and 26, which will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chris Martin, who arrived in India with his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, visited temples during their Mumbai visit.