Tesla Driver Shot After An Argument At Charging Station In US

A man was shot in Colorado following an argument at a Tesla Supercharger station. The 33-year-old man, whose name wasn't released was killed around 9.30 am in a parking lot in Edgewater, in the Denver area, authorities told ABC News.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that two men "were involved in an altercation" and one of them opened fire. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office told ABC News.

The gunman initially flee the scene but called 911 to report that he was involved in a shooting, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton. He has since been detained and is being interviewed by Edgewater police, she told Denver ABC affiliate KMGH.

Ms Fulton shared that she did not know what kind of vehicles the men were driving and what led to the shooting.

"I understand there was an altercation that occurred in the Tesla charging station area in this parking lot and that evidently led to the shooting, which is now, unfortunately, a homicide," Fulton told the media outlet.

The victim was a resident of Denver and his identity will be released pending family notification.

The incident took place in a shopping complex but there was no threat to the public, the Edgewater Police Department said.