Tech, Terror And Defence: India, UK NSAs Discuss 2035 Roadmap

India and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding strategic cooperation across security, technology, and defence sectors as National Security Advisers (NSAs) Ajit Doval and Jonathan Powell convened for the annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi this week.

The high-level meeting, held in the backdrop of an increasingly volatile global geopolitical environment, featured both restricted and delegation-level discussions. Officials from both sides described the talks as "wide-ranging and substantive," underscoring the importance of sustained engagement under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

A key focus of the dialogue was advancing the shared objectives outlined in the India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap, particularly in critical sectors such as technology, defence, and national security. Both sides emphasised that closer collaboration in these domains is essential for strengthening long-term bilateral ties.

Security concerns featured prominently during the discussions, with both NSAs reiterating the need for enhanced cooperation to tackle threats related to terrorism, extremism, and pro-Khalistan elements. Doval expressed appreciation for the UK government's continued support on these issues and stressed the importance of maintaining momentum through deeper coordination between law enforcement agencies.

The two sides also reviewed progress under the India-UK Technology Security Initiative (TSI), noting tangible outcomes in sectors including telecommunications, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence. A significant milestone highlighted during the talks was the establishment of India's first commercial compound semiconductor fabrication facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The project, a collaboration between UK-based Clas–SiC Wafer Fab Ltd and India's SiCSem Pvt. Ltd, is expected to boost India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

Building on these gains, both countries agreed to further expand cooperation in emerging areas such as semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology, and advanced materials. Strengthening institutional engagement in cybersecurity also emerged as a shared priority, reflecting growing concerns over digital threats in an interconnected world.

Defence cooperation was another central pillar of the dialogue. Both sides acknowledged that bilateral defence ties have gained significant traction in recent years and stressed the importance of advancing collaboration under the India-UK Defence Industrial Roadmap. Maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region was highlighted as a critical area of mutual interest, with both countries agreeing to explore partnerships in niche maritime defence technologies.

Doval also pointed to opportunities for UK original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with India's defence industry, particularly in strengthening supply chains and co-development initiatives.

Beyond bilateral issues, the NSAs exchanged views on pressing regional and global security challenges. Discussions covered ongoing conflicts in West Asia and their implications for maritime security and global trade routes. Doval emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward resolving such conflicts.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict was also reviewed, with both sides agreeing to remain engaged and coordinate closely as the situation evolves. Additionally, the dialogue addressed other regional developments of mutual concern, reflecting the increasingly global scope of India-UK strategic engagement.

The meeting reaffirmed the growing alignment between India and the UK on key strategic priorities, signalling a continued push toward deeper cooperation amid shifting global dynamics.