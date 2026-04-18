Top Zelensky Aide Meets, Ajit Doval, S Jaishankar To Discuss Path To Peace

Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov on Friday held separate, high-stakes meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the prospects of "achieving lasting peace" in the conflict-hit nation.

Umerov, considered close to President Volodymyr Zelensky, is on a visit to India.

In his talks with Doval, the Ukrainian official provided a detailed brief on the current situation on the "frontline".

In the meetings, the Indian side reaffirmed its principled position on the need for finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said on social media.

Umerov said he and the external affairs minister "discussed the current situation on the front line, the progress of negotiations, and the prospects for achieving a just, lasting, and sustainable peace for Ukraine." He said the two sides also deliberated on the development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of the agreements outlined in a joint statement following talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv in August 2024.

"I am grateful for the open and substantive dialogue. We look forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation," Umerov said on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared some details about the top Ukrainian security official's meeting with NSA Doval.

"The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. NSA reiterated India's principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy," Jaiswal said.

Umerov said he and Doval "discussed the development of bilateral relations and the assessment of the security situation." "The Indian side reaffirmed its consistent position on the need for a peaceful settlement based on dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

"I am grateful for the shared understanding of the need to find solutions that will ensure a lasting peace," he noted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)