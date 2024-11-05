Taylor Swift At Boyfriend's Game Instead Of Harris Rally. She Has A Message

Popstar Taylor Swift's decision to attend a football game instead of US presidential candidate Kamala Harris's pre-election day rally in Pennsylvania on Monday has created a buzz on the internet.

Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at the Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, showing support to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. With this, she busted all speculations suggesting she would perform at Harris' rally, who she had recently endorsed.

On Saturday, Vice President Harris posted a video on TikTok, with Swift's song “Long Live (Taylor's Version)”. The fan took it as an easter egg, confirming Swift would appear at a Pennsylvania rally.

Though Swift chose match over the pre-election rally, she didn't miss a chance to urge voters to cast their vote on November 5. In an Instagram post, marking the end of US shows on The Eras Tour, Swift shared an “extremely important reminder” for the US voters.

“And here's a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote,” she wrote.

Swift has been a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris, publicly supporting her and her running mate Tim Walz. Earlier in September, Taylor Swift said she would vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Explaining her choice of vote, she wrote, “I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.”

Swift urged voters to research the issues at hand and the stances candidates take on the topics that matter to them, encouraging them to make an informed decision.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” she wrote.