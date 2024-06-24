Tamayo Perry, 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Actor, Killed In Shark Attack

Tamayo Perry worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore.

Tamayo Perry, who appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has died after being attacked by a shark. According to Sky News, Mr Perry, an Ocean Safety lifeguard and surfing instructor, was attacked by a shark off Oahu in Hawaii. The attack took place near Goat Island on Sunday and Mr Perry was spotted by a man who alerted the emergency services. When the officials arrived at the scene, they brought Mr Perry to shore by jet ski. But the actor was pronounced dead on the beach.

The 49-year-old had also appeared in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and Blue Crush, as per the Sky News report. He also had a role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth film in the franchise.

Released in 2011, it also featured Penelope Cruz and Geoffrey Rush.

The BBC quoted acting Honolulu Ocean Safety chief Kurt Lager as saying that Mr Perry was "a lifeguard loved by all". He added that Me Perry was well known on Oahu's North Shore as well as around the world.

"Tamayo's personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more. Our condolences go out to Tamayo's family," said Mr Lager.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi echoed similar sentiments, calling Perry's death "a tragic loss", as per the BBC report.

"Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected, he grew up right over here, and just a great member of our ocean safety team," the Mayor further said.

Mr Perry, who worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore, began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016, the Sky News report said.