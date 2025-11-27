Woman Killed, Man Injured In Shark Attack In Australia

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured on Thursday in a shark attack on a beach near a popular surf spot on Australia's east coast, authorities said.

Emergency services were called on Thursday morning to a beach at Crowdy Bay near Port Macquarie, about 350 km (218 miles) north of Sydney, after reports two people were bitten by a shark, New South Wales state police said.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s and not formally identified yet, died at the scene. The man, also believed to be in his 20s, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The beach has been closed as authorities look to determine the species of shark involved, officials said.

