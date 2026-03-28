"Either Dead Or In Very Bad Shape": Trump On Mojtaba Khamenei

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran's top leadership has been wiped out and suggested that the country no longer has a functioning supreme leader, saying even Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei may be dead or wounded.

Trump said US military action had destroyed Iran's leadership and military power, leaving its highest authority effectively eliminated.

Speaking about the impact of American military action, Trump said Iran's leadership and military power had been destroyed. He claimed that even the country's highest authority no longer existed. "No, their leaders are dead. Their supreme leader is no longer supreme. He's dead. The son is either dead or in very bad shape because nobody's heard from him," Trump said.

🚨 LMFAO! The whole room just ERUPTED in laughter



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Their Supreme Leader is no longer Supreme."



"Anti-aircraft and communications capabilities are totally dismantled and dead. And their leaders are all dead. Other than that, I think they're doing QUITE WELL!" 🤣… pic.twitter.com/990eXX0jP5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

Trump made these remarks during an address at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Miami, where he also gave an assessment of the war and described Iran as being weakened by US operations. He said the US forces had gone far beyond expectations in dismantling Iran's military capabilities.

"Iran's navy is gone. It's all sunk at the bottom of the gulf... Their air force is totally, completely dead... Their anti-aircraft and communications capabilities are totally dismantled and dead," Trump said.

"We're crushing Iran's weapons stockpiles, destroying their missiles and drone factories at levels nobody ever thought were possible, and turning their defense industrial base into nothing," he added.

After Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes on February 28, Tehran announced that his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, had been named as his successor. However, questions remain over Iran's leadership, as Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen publicly since being named the new supreme leader. US officials have said he was wounded during the war, while Iran's Guard and other military units appear to be operating without any central command.

Earlier also, Trump had expressed uncertainty about Mojtaba Khamenei's condition. On March 16, he said it was unclear whether Iran's new leader was still alive after reports that he had been injured in an air strike. "We don't know if he's dead or not. I will say that nobody has seen him, which is unusual," Trump had said at an event at the White House.

Meanwhile, Trump further claimed that Iran was now seeking talks and pushing for a deal. "They are negotiating. They are begging to make a deal," he said during his Miami speech.

(With inputs from news agencies)