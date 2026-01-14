Watch: Skier Rescues Avalanche Victim Trapped In Snow In Switzerland

A dramatic rescue took place in Engelberg, Switzerland, when a skier spotted an arm sticking out of deep snow after an avalanche and quickly rushed to help. The intense moment was caught on video and has gone viral online, with many praising the skier's fast and brave actions.

The incident happened on January 10, when 37-year-old Matteo Zilla, a creative director and skilled skier, was skiing down a slope in Engelberg. He noticed an arm poking out from the snow and realised someone was trapped underneath. Without wasting time, Zilla ran over and began digging.

The video shows Zilla speaking calmly to the trapped man while digging the snow away from his face and body. "I'm coming, all good!" he said, trying to comfort the man and help him breathe. Soon, with the help of other skiers, the buried man was pulled out safely and was found alive and unharmed.

The rescue happened during a time of high avalanche risk in Europe, with several fatal incidents reported in recent weeks. Experts say Zilla's quick thinking and avalanche training likely saved the man's life.

Matteo later shared the rescue video online, where it quickly went viral and drew widespread praise. Viewers lauded his calm and heroic response during such a life-threatening situation.

One user commented, "So incredibly scary, well done with the rescue, and glad everyone is okay." Another wrote, "Well done for stepping up to help. Some people skied right past us, even though it was clear I was stuck, only my friend stopped to help." A third added, "This is one of the scariest things I've ever seen."

The video has since been shared across platforms, with many hailing Matteo Zilla as a true hero.